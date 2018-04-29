Getafe's Jorge Molina Vidal (R) misses a penalty during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Getafe in Madrid, Spain, on April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Girona's Senegalese forward Amath Ndiaye (4L) scores a goal against Getafe's goalie Vicente Guaita (5L) during the Spanish La Liga match between Girona and Getafe in Madrid, Spain, on April 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Zipi

Girona's Cristian Portugues (L) vies for the ball with Getafe's Djene Dakonam (R) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Getafe in Madrid, Spain, on April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

A 10-man Getafe on Sunday was held to a 1-1 home draw against Girona in the La Liga 35th round, losing out on two possible points in the league standings.

Forward Amath Diedhiou gave Getafe an early 1-0 lead with the first goal in the 18th minute.