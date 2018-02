Hellas' Mohamed Fares (R) and Roma's Cengiz Under in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Hellas Verona FC vs AS Roma at Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, on Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA

Referee Michael Fabbri shows the red card to Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini (R) during the Italian Serie A soccer match Hellas Verona FC vs AS Roma at Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, on Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA

Hellas' Ryder Matos (R) and Roma's Federico Fazio in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Hellas Verona FC vs AS Roma at Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, on Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA

Roma's Cengiz Under celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Hellas Verona FC vs AS Roma at Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, on Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA

After three defeats and as many draws, 10-man Roma on Sunday got back on track, seizing a 1-0 away victory over Hellas Verona in the 23rd round of Serie A.

Roma's lone goal came just 45 seconds into the match from midfielder Cengiz Under, but it was all his side needed to secure the win and the much-needed three points in the Italian league standings.