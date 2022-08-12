View of the Khalifa (Khalifa) Stadium in Doha, Qatar. EFE/ Qatar 2022 / ***EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (CREDIT MANDATORY)***

With just 100 days left until the start of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, which was brought forward on Thursday from November 21 to 20, the Gulf country is eagerly awaiting the start of the historic event, the first time soccer’s biggest tournament will be held in the Middle East.