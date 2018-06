File photograph showing Serbian coach Velibor "Bora" Milutinovic, who took the Costa Rican team to their first-ever FIFA World Cup in 1990 in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 6,2016. File EPA-EFE/Jose Antonio Torres

Costa Rica's national soccer team came out with a stunning victory its FIFA World Cup debut on June 11,1990, at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy.

The team had won the 1989 CONCACAF championship - then the qualifying tournament for the FIFA World Cup for North and Central American teams - a tournament that rejected Belize due to debts to FIFA and disqualified Mexico after it was found to have fielded over-aged players during the 1988 Olympic Games.