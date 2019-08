Laurence Vincent-Lapointe of Canada celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women's C1 200m race of the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Racice, Czech Republic, Aug. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Canadian canoer Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, an 11-time world champion, has been temporarily suspended after testing positive to a banned substance, the International Canoe Federation announced on Monday.

Vincent-Lapointe won’t be able to defend her title at the world championship scheduled to kick off this week in the Hungarian city of Szeged.