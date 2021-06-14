The Phoenix Suns eliminated the Denver Nuggets by 118-125 during the NBA Western Conference semifinals, in which regular season MVP Nikola Jokic was kicked out of the game for striking Cameron Payne in the face.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic of Serbia dribbles up court against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of their NBA game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, 06 February 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic of Serbia dribbles up court during a game between Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans, in the Denver Ball Arena, United States, 28 April 2021. EFE/FILE/ Todd Pierson
