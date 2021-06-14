Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic of Serbia dribbles up court during a game between Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans, in the Denver Ball Arena, United States, 28 April 2021. EFE/FILE/ Todd Pierson

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic of Serbia dribbles up court against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of their NBA game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, 06 February 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The Phoenix Suns eliminated the Denver Nuggets by 118-125 during the NBA Western Conference semifinals, in which regular season MVP Nikola Jokic was kicked out of the game for striking Cameron Payne in the face.