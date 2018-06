Uruguayan national team head coach Oscar Tabarez speaks at a press conference on June 27, 2014, at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, before a knockout-stage match between Uruguay and Colombia at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Uruguayan head coach Oscar Tabarez speaks at a press conference before his team plays a friendly against Austria in Vienna on Nov. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Uruguayan head coach gives the thumbs-up on the sidelines during a friendly between Uruguay and Austria on Nov. 14, 2018, in Vienna. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Uruguay, a small country with a rich soccer tradition that has won two World Cup titles, began falling behind its South American peers starting in the mid-1990s, failing to qualify for the 1994, 1998 and 2006 editions of soccer's premier event.

That latter disappointment led to the re-hiring of Oscar Tabarez, who had already had one brief stint as manager of the national squad but has enjoyed his greatest success over the past 12 years.