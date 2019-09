Anna Chicherova of Russia in action during the Women's High Jump competition at the Memorial Van Damme IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 11 September 2015. EPA/LAURENT DUBRULE

Russia's Anna Chicherova celebrates on the podium after winning the bronze medal in the women's High Jump final of the Beijing 2015 IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium, also known as Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China, 30 August 2015. EPA/WU HONG

Russian 2012 Olympic high jump champion Anna Chícherova and twelve other athletes will not be able to compete in the Doha Championships with a neutral status, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) said Monday.

The reason for the exclusion is due to an ongoing investigation against the athletes over an alleged cover-up of Russian athletes who had tested positive for doping.