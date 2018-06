Spanish Civil Guards, National policemen and Red Cross volunteers help migrants to disembark from a rescue ship upon their arrival to the port of Arguineguin in Gran Canaria, Canary islands, Spain, Jun 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELVIRA URQUIJO A.

Spanish Red Cross volunteers take care of migrants upon their arrival to the port of Arguineguin in Gran Canaria, Canary islands, Spain, Jun 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELVIRA URQUIJO A.

A coast guard vessel carrying 152 migrants rescued from a small wooden boat some 370 kilometers (229 miles) off the southern coast of Spain's Canary Islands arrived early Monday to the port of Arguineguín, on the archipelago's most populous island, Gran Canaria.

Coastguards located the migrant boat, a so-called dugout vessel carved from wood, in the high seas on Sunday and reported that three women and three apparent minors were among those on board.