A gate flag flutters in the wind after the cancellation due to weather of the Women's Giant Slalom race at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

At least 16 people suffered minor injuries in Gangneung, one of the venues for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, due to strong winds, organizers said Thursday.

The injured were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries caused by debris from fences, tents and other structures that were sent flying by the wind.