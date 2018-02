Gold medalist Chloe Kim of the US is hugged by her team at the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Gold medalist Chloe Kim of the US (L) with Arielle Gold of the USA (R) who came third for bronze in the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Gold medalist in first place, Chloe Kim of the US (C) pokes out her tongue with Liu Jiayu of China (L) who came second for silver, and Arielle Gold of the USA (R) who came third for bronze at the venue ceremony for the winners of the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Chloe Kim of the US in action during the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI IINITSKY

Gold medalist Chloe Kim of the US reacts after winning the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Chloe Kim of the United States Tuesday won the gold in the ladies' halfpipe at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games.

Kim scored a winning total of 98.25 points out of 100 in her final run, despite having already wrapped up the event with her 93.75 score in the first run.