Mark McMorris of Canada in action during the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Max Parrot of Canada in action during the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

(L-R) Max Parrot of Canada (silver), Redmond Gerard of the USA (gold), and Mark McMorris of Canada (bronze) celebrate on the podium after winning the gold in the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Redmond Gerard of the US in action during the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Redmond Gerard of the US celebrates on the podium after winning the gold in the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The USA's Redmond Gerard, who does not turn 18 years of age until the summer, took gold in the Men's Snowboarding Slopestyle on Sunday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Gerard put in a stellar showing at the Phoenix Park complex to win his country's first medal at the 2018 Games, beating off competition from two other North Americans, the Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris, who took silver and bronze respectively.