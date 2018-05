Hungarian players and Salvadoran goalkeeper Luis Guevara Mora (2-R) eye the ball during their Spain 1982 FIFA World Cup Group C soccer match on June 6, 1982, which Hungary won 10-1. EFE-EPA/fs

Hungarian player Laszlo Kiss (R) kicks the ball to score against Salvadoran goalkeeper Luis Guevara Mora (L) during their Spain 1982 FIFA World Cup Group C soccer match on June 6, 1982, which Hungary won 10-1. EFE-EPA/fs

Luis Guevara Mora is the goaltender who was hit with the worst loss in World Cup history - Hungary's 1982 10-1 drubbing of El Salvador - and after he returned home he was shot at 22 times in a murder attempt.

On June 15, 1982 in Elche, Spain, the Salvadoran and Hungarian national soccer squads faced off in the 12th edition of the World Cup in the first phase of Group 3 competition.