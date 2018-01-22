Golfer Maria Fernanda "Marife" Torres left Monday for the Bahamas to make her professional debut starting Thursday, and thus become the first Puerto Rican to play on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tour, the the most important in women's golf.

In an interview Monday with EFE, Torres, 23, said she was excited about getting to the first hole at Ocean Club on Paradise Island in the paradisiacal Atlantic archipelago, where the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic is being held, and to show off the talent she has honed over the past 15 years.