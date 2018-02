Geographer Andrea Castillo is seen in November 2017 rock climbing in the Ecuadorean Andes, an adventure she undertook with her friend Maria Fernanda Cevallos to make a documentary showing fellow mountaineers what they consider a paradise of beautiful and often hidden landscapes. EFE-EPA/Arturo Albornoz and Andre Acuña

Andean boulders measuring from 5 to 200 meters (16 to 655 feet) became the setting for the adventures of two young Ecuadorean women, who have documented their rock climbing to show fellow mountaineers what they consider a paradise of beautiful and often hidden landscapes.

They traveled 34 days and more than 3,000 kilometers (1,800 miles) up dozens of boulders on an adventure in which they invested some $15,000 and during which they explored 14 rock-climbing destinations in the Ecuadorean Andes.