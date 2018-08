Villarreal's Manuel Morlanes (r.) vies for the ball with Real Sociedad's Igor Zubeldia (l.) during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match on Aug. 18, 2018, at La Ceramica Stadium, which ended in a 2-1 win for the visiting team Real Sociedad. EFE-EPA/Domenech Castello

Real Sociedad striker Mikel Oyarzabal (l.) vies for the ball with Villarreal midfielder Alfonso Pedreza (r.) during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match on Aug. 18, 2018, at La Ceramica Stadium, which ended in a 2-1 win for the visiting team Real Sociedad. EFE-EPA/Domenech Castello

Two defensive errors, one by Funes Mori and the other by Alvaro, were bad news for home team Villarreal and gave the win to Real Sociedad at La Ceramica Stadium in a matchup of equal forces, in which the visitors made a hard-fought comeback after being down 1-0.

Villarreal's good start, reflected in its early 1-0 lead, was short-lived against a rival who took its first chance to tie it up, and was later able to score a second without showing any signs of dominating its rival.