Fiorentina's Davide Astori in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Cagliari Calcio vs ACF Fiorentina at Sardegna Arena stadium in Cagliari, Sardinia island, Italy, Dec. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FABIO MURRU

Prosecutors in the northern Italian city of Florence on Monday said they were investigating two Italian doctors for the alleged involuntary homicide of Fiorentina soccer player Davide Astori, who died at a hotel from a heart issue earlier in the year.

The doctors, who work in hospitals Florence and Cagliari – where Astori played between 2008-14 – are under investigation for declaring Astori fit for action despite suffering from a possible heart condition, according to local media reports.