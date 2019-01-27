Ecuadorian alpinists Roberto Morales and Nicolas Navarrete are preparing to travel to the Himalayas in March, where they will seek to open a new climbing route on a journey that they promise will be loaded with adrenaline and a passion for high altitudes.

Both men have made individual expeditions to that Asian mountain range, but the challenge they have set for themselves in 2019 is greater, given that they will climb to a height of more than 8,000 meters (26,240 feet) above sea level after they ascended to 6,000 meters on their latest expedition, they told EFE.