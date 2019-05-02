It is the last three matchdays of the La Liga 2018-2019 season and the title has already been claimed by Barcelona. Yet, there are still some heated competitions; the first to secure a European berth and the other to avoid relegation to the lower tier.

Getafe, Sevilla and Valencia are the three teams who are trying to get into fourth place, as the top four teams in La Liga qualify for the UEFA Champions League; meanwhile, the fifth and sixth-placed teams only qualify for the second tier international Europa League next season. At the same time, there are seven sides fighting to remain in the top-flight of the domestic league.