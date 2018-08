Nearby buildings of the partially collapsed Morandi bridge in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 16, 2018. Italian authorities, worried about the stability of remaining large sections of the bridge, evacuated about 630 people from nearby apartments. EPA/EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

A handout photo made available by European Space Imaging on Aug. 16, 2018, shows a satellite image of the collapsed section of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, on Aug. 15, 2018. EPA/EFE/EUROPEAN SPACE IMAGING HANDOUT

Serie A on Thursday decided to postpone the matches of Genoa's two teams Genoa and Sampdoria against Milan and Fiorentina respectively after the well-traversed Morandi bridge collapsed in the northern Italian city, leaving at least 38 dead.

The Italian first division league suspended Sunday's matches upon the two teams' request and after their rivals had agreed, Sampdoria said in an official statement.