Fans of the Toronto Raptors wait in Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada, on June 17, 2019, to celebrate their team's NBA championship victory over the Golden State Warriors. At least two people were seriously injured and two others arrested with shots erupted at the celebration and the crowd stampeded. EFE-EPA/ Warren Toda

Fans of the Toronto Raptors wait in Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada, on June 17, 2019, to celebrate their team's NBA championship victory over the Golden State Warriors. At least two people were seriously injured and two others arrested with shots erupted at the celebration and the crowd stampeded. EFE-EPA/ Warren Toda

Fans of the Toronto Raptors wait in Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada, on June 17, 2019, to celebrate their team's NBA championship victory over the Golden State Warriors. At least two people were seriously injured and two others arrested with shots erupted at the celebration and the crowd stampeded. EFE-EPA/ Warren Toda

At least two people were seriously injured on Monday during the downtown Toronto celebration of the local Raptors' NBA championship victory, at which shots were fired and the crowd stampeded.

Police said that besides the two seriously injured people, two others were arrested in the incidents, which local media reported occurred amid a fight that led to a shootout at the massive victory parade.