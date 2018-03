Jae-Woo Choi of South Korea in action during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Moguls Final at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games, Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, Feb. 10, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEY ILNITSKY

Two male South Korean skiers were banned from competing for life for sexually assaulting female teammates during an FIS World Cup event held at Japan, a South Korean Ski Association official announced on Thursday.

Choi Jae-woo and Kim Ji-hyon, who took part in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, invited two female skiers for a drink during the freestyle skiing contest held on Feb. 3-4, but they apparently refused.