Marcos Ruiz of Spain competes in the men's Triple Jump qualification at the Athletics 2018 European Championships, Berlin, Germany, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Pablo Torrijos of Spain competes in the men's Triple Jump qualification at the Athletics 2018 European Championships, Berlin, Germany, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

For the first time ever, two Spaniards are set to take part in the European triple jump final as Pablo Torrijos and Marcos Ruiz earned a place on Friday in the final of the 2018 Athletics European Championships held in Berlin.

Torrijos qualified for his third consecutive continental final with his first jump of 16.79 meters, eying his first podium appearance, having come eighth in previous attempts.