Germany, a team that beat Messi's Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil, will face Mexico on Sunday in the 2018 World Cup's Group F debut match, which will take place at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.

Germany, the only national team to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia after winning every one of its qualifying matches, beat Argentina 1-0 in 2014 at the Maracana stadium, which became its forth World Cup title after having won in 1954 in Switzerland, in 1974 at home, and in 1990 in Italy.