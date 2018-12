Former Foreign Affairs Minister of Australia Julie Bishop gestures on board Wild Oats X before the start of the 74th annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race in Sydney, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEVE CHRISTO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

M3 Team Hungary head for Hobart during the start of the 74th annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race in Sydney, Dec.26, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEVE CHRISTO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Scallywag goes around the last mark during the start of the 74th annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race in Sydney, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEVE CHRISTO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An aerial view shows crowds on the middle head for the start of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht race in Sydney, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An aerial view shows Wild Oats XI in action during the start of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht race in Sydney, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An aerial view shows Black Jack leading the fleet through Sydney Heads during the start of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht race in Sydney, Dec.26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The 2018 Sydney Hobart Yacht Race got off to a smooth start on Wednesday afternoon with the Australian weather bureau predicting a moderate 10 to 15-knot northeasterly wind and mostly blue skies for the day.

Known as one of the most grueling ocean races in the world, the event, organized by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, covers nearly 630 nautical miles, and ends Jan.1.