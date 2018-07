Alexei Sorokin director general of Russia 2018 during the 2018 FIFA World Cup LOC Wrap-up joint press conference in press center in Moscow, Russia, 14 July 2018. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Arkady Dvorkovich (L) director of Local organization committee of Russia 2018, and Alexei Sorokin (R) director general of Russia 2018 arrive during the 2018 FIFA World Cup LOC Wrap-up joint press conference in press center in Moscow, Russia, 14 July 2018. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Arkady Dvorkovich director of Local organization committee of Russia 2018 speaks during the 2018 FIFA World Cup LOC Wrap-up joint press conference in press center in Moscow, Russia, 14 July 2018. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has been a resounding success, according to the Local Organizing Committee’s chairman and Russian vice prime minister, Arkady Dvorkovich, who on Saturday praised the work done across the country's 12 host cities.

The majority of the heavy lifting in terms of logistics is nearly complete; all that remains is the third-place playoff pitting Belgium against England later Saturday, followed by the Croatia-France final on Sunday.