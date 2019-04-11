US national soccer team coach Gregg Berhalter delivers a speech for the unveiling ceremony of the 2019 Gold Cup Groups and Schedule at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Mexico national soccer team coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino delivers a speech for the unveiling ceremony of the 2019 Gold Cup Groups and Schedule at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

US soccer player 'Captain America' Landon Donovan brings the cup for the unveiling ceremony of the 2019 Gold Cup Groups and Schedule at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The Gold Cup is displayed during the unveiling ceremony of the 2019 Gold Cup Groups and Schedule at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The United States, reigning Gold Cup champions, were paired in Group D on Wednesday together with Panama, Trinidad and Tobago and debutant Guyana at the draw for the fifteenth edition of the CONCACAF national soccer teams tournament.

The four groups of the first edition of the Gold Cup to be played with 16 teams in the tournament history, were formed at the draw on Wednesday at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, headquarters of the LAFC team, which plays in the Major League Soccer (MLS).