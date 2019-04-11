The United States, reigning Gold Cup champions, were paired in Group D on Wednesday together with Panama, Trinidad and Tobago and debutant Guyana at the draw for the fifteenth edition of the CONCACAF national soccer teams tournament.
The four groups of the first edition of the Gold Cup to be played with 16 teams in the tournament history, were formed at the draw on Wednesday at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, headquarters of the LAFC team, which plays in the Major League Soccer (MLS).