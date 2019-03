Technical director of the organizing committee of the Pan American Games Lima 2019 Carlos Neuhaus speaks during the signing of an greement, in Lima, Peru, 19 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Arias

Technical director of the organizing committee of the Pan American Games Lima 2019 Carlos Neuhaus (2R) speaks along Telefonica Media Networks Peru General Manager Alfredo Arosemena (3L) and Lima 2019 Marketing and Communications Manager Juan Antonio Silva (R) during the signing of an agreement, in Lima, Peru, 19 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Arias

A view of the stadium of the National Sports Villa (Videna), in Lima, Peru, 19 March 2019. The Pan American Games Lima 2019 are expected to have a potential TV audience of 400 million spectators around the world. EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Arias

The 2019 Pan American Games in Lima will have a potential international television audience of 400 million people, the director of the organizing committee said here Tuesday.

During the signing of a contract with a Peruvian cable network, Carlos Neuhaus said that Spanish production company Mediapro would air more than 900 hours of coverage of the July 24-Aug 11 event, from the inauguration to the closing ceremonies.