People enjoy the sun and the sea on a beach on the 'Promenade des Anglais' in Nice, southern France, Aug. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Great Britain, wearing the overall leader yellow jersey, crosses the finish line of the 21st and final stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France 2017 cycling race over 103Km between Montgeron and Paris Champs-Elysees, France, July 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The 2020 edition of the Tour de France will start in Nice, the mayor of the southern French city and organizers of the famed cycling race said Monday.

The competition would thus break from a recent trend of beginning the weeks-long race in locations beyond France.