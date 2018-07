Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague, (L), presents Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a British Olympic torch before their meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Tokyo Japan, Oct. 16, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/JUNI KUROKAWA

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and Chairman of the Coordination Commission for the Tokyo 2020, Games, John Coates (L) and Tokyo 2020 Olympic President Yoshiro Mori (R) attend the IOC and Tokyo 2020 joint press conference in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Resident in the restricted access town of Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, lay flowers and offer a prayer for their parents killed by the 11 March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, in Namie, Japan, Mar. 11, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Olympic Torch Relay for Tokyo 2020 will start from Fukushima, one of the areas hardest hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, a spokesperson of the Olympic organizing committee told EFE on Thursday.

Under the motto "Hope Lights Our Way", the Olympic flame relay will depart from Fukushima and travel through the 47 prefectures of the Japanese archipelago for 121 days before the lighting of the Olympic cauldron during the Games' opening ceremony.