Former Team Sky and current Team Ineos rider Christopher Froome of Great Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey,following the 16th stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France cycling race in France, July 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

British cyclist Chris Froome on Saturday spoke for the first time about his recent crash and about his recovery saying that his biggest motivation is to be back at the start of the 2020 tour.

The four-time Tour de France champion suffered a serious crash during the Criterium du Dauphine’s fourth stage on June 12 after losing control of his bike and hit a wall at speed on a downhill stretch of the course.