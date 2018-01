International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach (C) speaks in front of from (L-R) Lee Hee-beom, president of the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (POCOG), North Korea's Olympic Committee President and sports minister Kim Il Guk, left, South Korea's Sports Minister Do Jong-hwan and South Korea's President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Lee Kee-heung during a press briefing and before a signing ceremony after the North and South Korean Olympic Participation Meeting at the Olympic Museum of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

A total of 22 North Korean athletes are expected to compete in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, the president of the International Olympic Committee announced on Saturday.

Thomas Bach said North and South Korea would also walk together in the opening ceremony on Feb. 9 under the Korean Unification Flag, and both countries' delegations are to form a joint women's ice hockey team.