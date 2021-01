Rafael Nadal arrives at Adelaide Airport ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament, Adelaide, Australia, Thursday 14 January 2021. The next day two people tested positive after a fight landed in Melbourne from Los Angeles. EPA-EFE/MORGAN SETTE NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Naomi Osaka arrives at Adelaide Airport ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament, Adelaide, Australia, Thursday 14 January 2021. The next day two people tested positive after a fight landed in Melbourne from Los Angeles.

Players arrive at Adelaide Airport ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament, Adelaide, Australia, Thursday 14 January 2021. The next day two people tested positive after a fight landed in Melbourne from Los Angeles.

Twenty-four Australian Open players have been confined to quarantine hotel rooms and are unable to train for next month's event after two people on a charter flight from the United States tested positive for Covid-19 after landing in Melbourne Friday.

"The two positive tests have been returned by a member of the flight crew and a passenger who is not a player, who returned a negative test within 72 hours prior to boarding the flight," Open organizers announced in a statement Saturday. EFE-EPA