A view from behind the net of Colombian star James' memorable goal against Uruguay during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. EPA-EFE/File

Colombia has scored just 26 goals in its five appearances in the World Cup, but one of them is among the most unique.

The so-called Olympic goal - a direct goal off a corner kick - came in the 1962 edition of the tournament in Chile.