Tiger Woods of the United States tees off on the 18th hole during the third round of The Open Championship at the Carnoustie Golf Links in Carnoustie, United Kingdom, on 21 July 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Kevin Kisner of the United States completing the 18th hole during the third round of The Open Championships in Carnoustie, United Kingdom, 21 July 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Xander Schauffele of the United States tees off during the third round of The Open Championship at the Carnoustie Golf Links in Carnoustie, United Kingdom, 21 July 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Jordan Spieth of the United States tees off on the 18th hole during the third round of The Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links in Carnoustie, United Kingdom, 21 July 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

A trio of American golfers - defending champion Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner - have a share of The Open Championship lead at 9-under par following Saturday's third round, while Tiger Woods is just four shots back after shooting a 5-under 66.

Schauffele and Spieth (who already has three major titles) are both 24 and part of a talented group of young Americans, while Kisner is playing some of the best golf of his career at age 34.