Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (R) drives in toward the basket against Denver Nuggets forward Juancho Hernangomez (L) during the third quarter. The Utah Jazz defeated the Denver Nuggets, 111-104 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO, USA, Feb. 28, 2019. EFE/Todd Pierson

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic #15, left, drives towards the basket against Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors #15, right, during the third quarter. The Utah Jazz defeated the Denver Nuggets, 111-104, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO, USA, Feb. 28, 2019. EFE/Todd Pierson

Denver Nuggets forward Juancho Hernangomez (L) fights for position against Utah Jazz forward Jae Crowder (R) during a free throw attempt during the third quarter at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO, USA, Feb. 28, 2019. EFE/Todd Pierson

The Utah Jazz defeated the Denver Nuggets 111-104 on Thursday night thanks to a series of successful three-point attempts and a resolute defensive performance that nullified the Nuggets' star center Nikola Jokic.

Although the Jazz were missing point guards Spain's Ricky Rubio and Brazil's Raul Neto due to injury, they came together with an incredible team effort that helped them record one of their most memorable wins of the season of one of the league's most in-form teams.