People run in front of Russian Foreign minister building during the 7th Moscow Marathon in Moscow, Russia, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Some 30,000 runners braved the weather on Sunday for the Moscow Marathon, the biggest competition of its kind in the Eurasian nation.

Alexei Kondarantsev, head of the Moscow government's sports and tourism department, said that a large number of participants were foreign coming from around 85 countries, according to RIA Novosti news agency.