A River Plate fan try to get inside at the Estadio Monumental, before the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 24 November 2018. A group of unidentified River Plate fans attacked the Boca Junior bus with stones before arriving at the Monumental stadium. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO ROCORONI

River Plate fans leave the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 25 November 2018. South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) president Alejandro Dominguez said Sunday that the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Buenos Aires-based clubs River Plate and Boca Juniors would be rescheduled once again to an unspecified date because the conditions for staging the match were inadequate. 'The conditions are not there and since we're interested in the good of soccer, we're going to ask the two clubs to attend a meeting in Asuncion to set a new date' Dominguez said, adding that the Conmebol Council had issued a resolution on the final. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A member of the Argentine police stands in front Boca Juniors fans in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 25 November 2018. South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) president Alejandro Dominguez said Sunday that the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Buenos Aires-based clubs River Plate and Boca Juniors would be rescheduled once again to an unspecified date because the conditions for staging the match were inadequate. 'The conditions are not there and since we're interested in the good of soccer, we're going to ask the two clubs to attend a meeting in Asuncion to set a new date' Dominguez said, adding that the Conmebol Council had issued a resolution on the final. EPA-EFE/Jose Romero