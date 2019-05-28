Spanish authorities on Tuesday revealed plans to deploy 4,700 officers and a drone to Madrid as up to 70,000 traveling fans prepare to descend on the Spanish for an all-English Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to government officials in Madrid, city authorities will also limit the sale of alcohol in the designated fan zones, cutting off the taps at no later than 5pm in the evening to avoid drunken behavior and encourage the ticket-holders in the crowd to make their way up to the Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico de Madrid's usual stomping ground.