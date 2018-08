Athletes of Japan march during the opening ceremony of The 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Four players have been expelled from Japan's men's basketball team at the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia for allegedly hiring sex workers, the Japanese Olympic Committee said Monday.

Yasuhiro Yamashita, the head of the Japanese delegation, said that the players in question had had their accreditations withdrawn and had been sent home.