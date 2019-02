Italian police and medical personnel attend to people at the scene of a brawl in downtown Rome between Lazio and Sevilla soccer fans in which four non-Italians, including two Spaniards, were shot and seriously injured on Feb. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA / PAOLA TAMBORLINI

Four people, two of them Spaniards, were injured on Wednesday in a brawl between fans of Lazio and Sevilla in downtown Rome, where the two squads will face off on Thursday in the first of two round-of-32 UEFA Europa League playoff matches, local media reported.

The violence erupted around 9:30 pm on Leonina Street, near the Coliseum, where four people - the two Spaniards, plus an American and a Briton - were shot and seriously injured, according to local sources.