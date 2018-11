Kener Lemus from Comunicaciones playing against Bryan Lemus from Municipal Oct.31, 2018, at a match in the National Guatemalan League between Municipal and Comunicaciones, at the Doreteo Guamuch stadium, in the city of Guatemala (Guatemala). EPA- EFE FILE/Gabriel Baldizón

With three games remaining before the playoffs in Guatemalan soccer's Apertura 2018 championship, four teams are still in the hunt for one of two direct berths in the semi-finals.

The top two teams in the standings will book direct semi-final berths, while the teams that end the regular season in spots three through six will begin the postseason in the quarter-finals.