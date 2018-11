German coach Silvia Neid gives a speech on Nov. 13, 2018, after being inducted into Mexico's soccer Hall of Fame. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Brazilian former great Cafu gives a speech on Nov. 13, 2018, in Pachuca, Mexico, after being inducted into Mexico's soccer Hall of Fame. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Former Brazilian soccer star Cafu was among a group of former players and coaches inducted on Nov. 13, 2018, in Pacuca, Mexico, into Mexico's soccer Hall of Fame. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Four players who were part of World Cup-winning teams - Rivellino, Cafu, Carlos Salvador Bilardo and Juan Alberto Schiaffino - are among the new inductees into Mexico's soccer Hall of Fame.

Rivellino, a member of the Brazilian team that won the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, and Cafu, world champion in both 1994 and 2002, both traveled to this central Mexican city to receive their honors.