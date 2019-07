A Spanish court on Friday sentenced soccer agent Santos Márquez González to four years and one day in prison for a scam related to the transfer of goalkeeper Iker Casillas from Real Madrid to Porto.

In 2014, Marquez deceived his former associate Jorge Ignacio S., whom he convinced that Casillas wanted to join a US team and their commission was going to be transferred to the company of Mallorca Viva SL’s account, according to the sentence.