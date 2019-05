Barcelona's Lionel Messi (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 0-1 lead during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Eibar and Barcelona at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar, northern Spain, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Herrero

Barcelona clinched the 2018/19 La Liga title for the 26th time in its history, winning for the eighth time in the past 11 years and the second year in a row.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Leonel Messi and coach Ernesto Valverde have been the five great protagonists in the quest for the title.