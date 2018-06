The FIFA World Cup trophy on display during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, on June 3, 2018. The FIFA World Cup 2018 will take place in Russia from 14 June until 15 July 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

One of the most unique plays in World Cup history occurred on June 5, 1938, when Brazilian star forward Leonidas Da Silva became the first and only player to score a shoeless goal in soccer's premier event.

That goal came in extra time of Brazil's round of 16 game against Poland, a contest played at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg, France.