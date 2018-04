Spanish players protest to Romanian referee Vlad Iordachescu (L) after losing the 2018 Rugby Europe Championship match to Belgium in Brussels on March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Five players from the Spain national rugby team received lengthy suspensions on Tuesday from the Rugby Europe Independent Judicial Committee for an ugly confrontation with a referee, following Span's Rugby Europe Championship qualifying match loss to Belgium last month.

Sebastien Rouet got the longest sentence - 43 weeks - for physical and verbal abuse of match official Vlad Iordachescu, while Guillaume Rouet got 36 weeks for the same charge.