Spanish and Argentinean players confront in presence of British referee Anthony Taylor (L) during an international friendly soccer match played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Spain's players celebrate after scoring the sixth goal against Argentina during an international friendly soccer match played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

A total of 6.3 million viewers watched Spain's 6-1 smashing victory against Argentina in the friendly played at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, statistics showed on Wednesday.

According to Formula TV, Spain-Argentina clash aired on Telecinco channel was listed as most-watched with 34.8 percent views.