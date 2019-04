Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (C) charges between Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (L) and guard Jimmy Butler during the first quarter of Game 2 in their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals basketball game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, Apr. 29, 2019. EFE/Warren Toda

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tobias Harris (back) in action against Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry (front) at the basket during the first quarter of Game 2 in their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals basketball game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, Apr. 29, 2019. EFE/Warren Toda

Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (R) defends against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid during the third quarter of Game 2 in their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals basketball game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, Apr. 29, 2019. EFE/Warren Toda

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 94-89 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals thanks to an efficient performance from Jimmy Butler, who scored 30 points as Philly tied the series at 1-1 on Monday.

Butler added 11 rebounds and five assists as the 76ers overcame their 95-108 Game 1 loss.