FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele attends a training session at the Joan Gamper sports facilities in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Enric Fontcuberta

Eight players from Barcelona's first team on Tuesday trained in preparation for the Catalunya Super Cup.

La Liga leader Barça is set to play for the Catalonia regional cup against Espanyol on Wednesday at the Camp d'Esports stadium in Lleida, Spain.